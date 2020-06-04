With effect from June 05, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights.Trading will continue up until and including June 17, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: RECI TR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014429569 Order book ID: 197665 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 05, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Recipharm AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 02, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: RECI BTA B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014429577 Order book ID: 197666 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB