HELSINKI, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

KAMUX CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 June 2020 at 17:00

Return of Kamux Corporation's own shares in accordance with terms and conditions of the share-based incentive scheme 2018

On 4 June 2020 a total of 2,445 shares have been returned to Kamux Corporation without consideration in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Corporation's share-based incentive scheme 2018 due to the termination of employment of key person.



After the return, Kamux Corporation holds a total of 34,731 of Kamux Corporation's shares.

In Hämeenlinna, 4 June 2020

KAMUX CORPORATION

The Board of Directors

Further information:

Marko Lehtonen

CFO

Tel. +358-50-575-2006

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great customer experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 75 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold more than 250,000 used cars, 55,432 of which were sold in 2019. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 658.5 million in 2019. In 2019, Kamux's average number of employees was 595 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/return-of-kamux-corporation-s-own-shares-in-accordance-with-terms-and-conditions-of-the-share-based-,c3128009