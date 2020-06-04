Circuit Breakers Market to Garner $14.8 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 5.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Increase in demand for electricity and need for reliable power delivery, and rise in electricity access rate across the globe have propelled the growth of the global circuit breakers market

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Circuit Breakers Market by Voltage (High, Medium, and Low), By Installation (Indoor and Outdoor) and Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, and Utility): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global circuit breakers industry was pegged at $9.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $14.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Major market drivers

Rise in demand for electricity and need for reliable power delivery and surge in electricity access rate across the globe have boosted the growth of the global circuit breakers market. Moreover, safety regulation regarding the product quality of circuit breaker and resulting opportunity for unorganized sector hampers the market growth. On the contrary, rise in renewable energy production would further propel the market growth.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Circuit Breakers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5709?reqfor=covid

The low segment dominated the market

Based on voltage, the low segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global circuit breakers market. This is due the increase in adoption rate of low-voltage circuit breakers in commercial and residential application. On the other hand, the high segment is expected to reach 5.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to increase in energy production and resulting need for energy transmission and distribution.

The indoor segment held the largest market share

Based on installation, the indoor segment dominated the global circuit breakers market in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market, owing to its application in power plants, substations, and various monitoring use such as chemical plants, steel mills, automation plants, airports, and power supply parts of large buildings. On the other hand, the outdoor segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. As outdoor circuit breakers are designed to be functional even in changing environmental conditions, which drives the growth of the segment.

Download Sample Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5709

North America to register the fastest growth rate

Based on geography, the market across North America is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the study period. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific held the maximum market share, contributing to nearly two-fifth of the total market share in 2018. The report also analyzes Europe and LAMEA region.

Major market players

Corbion N.V

BASF SE

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

Daicel Corporation

Merck KGaA

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd

Perstorp Holding AB

Polysciences, Inc

Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd

Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5709

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Power Transformer Market Expected to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2027

Solid State Transformers Market expected to reach $ 247.0 million by 2020

Heat Exchangers Market Expected to Reach $29,316.0 Million by 2026

High Voltage Cable Market Expected to Reach $23.4 Billion by 2027

Medium Voltage Cables Market to Reach $54.2 Billion, Globally, by 2022

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Generator Circuit Breakers Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027

E-House Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Low Voltage Cable Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Disconnector Switch Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

Mail to: help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg