Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
London, June 4
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 May 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|8.7%
|Northland Power Income Fund
|7.3%
|NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units
|5.4%
|Fortum
|5.3%
|Acciona
|4.4%
|China Everbright Intl.
|4.3%
|TransAlta Renewables
|4.2%
|Pennon Group
|3.5%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|3.1%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.1%
|National Grid
|2.9%
|China Longyuan Power Group
|2.9%
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT
|2.8%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|2.6%
|Avangrid
|2.6%
|Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners
|2.6%
|Drax Group
|2.5%
|New Energy Solar Ltd
|2.3%
|SSE PLC
|2.2%
|OPG Power Ventures
|2.2%
At close of business on 30 May 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £50.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|9.9%
|Multi Utilities
|11.1%
|Renewable Energy
|63.2%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|1.1%
|Water & Waste
|10.1%
|Roads & Rail
|0.4%
|Gas
|2.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.4%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|27.6%
|China
|13.7%
|Latin America
|4.0%
|United Kingdom
|16.6%
|Global
|19.1%
|India
|2.2%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|12.5%
|Eastern Europe
|0.4%
|Asia (excluding China)
|2.5%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.4%
|100.0%
