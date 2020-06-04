Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 May 2020 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 8.7% Northland Power Income Fund 7.3% NextEra Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 5.4% Fortum 5.3% Acciona 4.4% China Everbright Intl. 4.3% TransAlta Renewables 4.2% Pennon Group 3.5% GCP Infrastructure Investments 3.1% Clearway Energy A Class 3.1% National Grid 2.9% China Longyuan Power Group 2.9% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 2.8% China Suntien Green Energy 2.6% Avangrid 2.6% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 2.6% Drax Group 2.5% New Energy Solar Ltd 2.3% SSE PLC 2.2% OPG Power Ventures 2.2%

At close of business on 30 May 2020 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £50.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 9.9% Multi Utilities 11.1% Renewable Energy 63.2% Telecoms infrastructure 1.1% Water & Waste 10.1% Roads & Rail 0.4% Gas 2.8% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.4% 100.0%