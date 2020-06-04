Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Confirms Publication Date for the 2019 Annual Report

CYBER1 Confirms Publication Date for the 2019 Annual Report

London United Kingdom - 04 June 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) ("CYBER1"), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), has announced a revised publication date of the 9th of June, for the 2019 Annual Report.

The change in date brings the 2019 Annual Report publication in line with the Cyber Security 1 AB 2020 AGM, scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

Shareholders and key stakeholders in the interim may refer to the full year unaudited accounts, through the Q4 2019 report available on our website: www.cyber1.com

The annual report once published will be available to view on the CYBER1 website.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

Telephone: +46 (0)8 5030 1550 E-mail: ca@mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen

CYBER1 Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in UK, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 68.73m EUR in 2019. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/cyber1-investor-information/