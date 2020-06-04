Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Charttechnischer Ausbruch und DIE wirklich bedeutende News in Kürze!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AGCJ ISIN: SE0007604061 Ticker-Symbol: 7CS 
Frankfurt
04.06.20
08:05 Uhr
0,026 Euro
-0,002
-8,45 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CYBER SECURITY 1 AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.06.2020 | 16:53
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Confirms Publication Date for the 2019 Annual Report

CYBER1 Confirms Publication Date for the 2019 Annual Report

London United Kingdom - 04 June 2020, Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) ("CYBER1"), (Nasdaq:CYB1, OTCQX:CYBNY), has announced a revised publication date of the 9th of June, for the 2019 Annual Report.

The change in date brings the 2019 Annual Report publication in line with the Cyber Security 1 AB 2020 AGM, scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June 2020.

Shareholders and key stakeholders in the interim may refer to the full year unaudited accounts, through the Q4 2019 report available on our website: www.cyber1.com

The annual report once published will be available to view on the CYBER1 website.

Certified Adviser

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.
Telephone: +46 (0)8 5030 1550 E-mail: ca@mangold.se

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Metcalfe / Zach Cohen
CYBER1 Email: cyber1@investor-focus.co.uk

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in UK, Sweden, Kenya, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 68.73m EUR in 2019. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors.

For further information please visit: www.cyber1.com

For all company filings and reports, please visit: https://cyber1.com/cyber1-investor-information/

CYBER SECURITY 1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.