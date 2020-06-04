Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Result of AGM and Completion of Placing

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is pleased to announce that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed. The numbers of votes for each resolution are presented at the end of this announcement.

Completion of Placing

Following the shareholders' vote at the AGM to authorise the Directors to allot shares for cash, the Conditional Placing announced on 12 May 2020 to raise £2,500,000 (before expenses) at 7p per share has now become unconditional. Accordingly, 35,714,286 new ordinary shares of 1p each (the "Placing Shares") will now be allotted. An application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority by way of a Standard Listing ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealing in the Placing Shares will commence on or around 5 June 2020. The Placing Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company.

Operational Update

As it has not been possible to open up the AGM to shareholder discussion in the normal way a brief update on operations and developments is provided below.

As announced on 2 June 2020, the Company has agreed a three-month extension of the collaboration with a leading global pharmaceutical company ("GlobalCo") for the successful preclinical development of the Company's lead candidate bi-specific CDX antibody. This collaboration complements the Company's own development work that is currently being undertaken. The Directors are pleased to have agreed this extension which shows GlobalCo's continuing commitment to the project despite delays created by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis which has seen the industry as a whole focussing on treatments for COVID-19 while being hampered by laboratory shutdowns over recent months.

The fundraising will also enable the Company to progress its own work on COVID-19 and other viruses considerably more intensively. The Company had already been developing treatments to be deployed against other viral pathogens prior to the onset of COVID-19. The Company's ApbHC mice have been developed in part as a discovery platform for the development of such treatments. The Directors believe, for example, that the ApbHC could potentially be used as a tool for the rapid discovery and/or isolation of human antibodies against previously unknown viruses such as the novel coronavirus or other natural or engineered human-specific pathogens, referred to in biodefence circles as "Disease X".

The funds raised will also be used to advance IND-enabling studies for HEMO-CAR-T, the Company's product candidate which is being developed for the treatment of blood cancers such as AML (acute myeloid leukaemia), particularly with the aim of creating a "tuneable and controllable drug" which would greatly enhance the safety and versatility of HEMO-CAR-T cells in relation to blood cancers in an area where CAR-T based treatment has had some success but where current efficacy and safety is far from perfect.

The Directors believe that a number of developments, in particular those mentioned above, have shown excellent results to date and look forward to taking these forward effectively in the coming months.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the issued share capital of the Company will comprise 433,636,255 ordinary shares of 1p each. No ordinary shares are held in Treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 433,636,255 and this figure may be used by shareholders of the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their investment in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

AGM Voting Results

Ordinary Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes Against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes withheld (2) 1. To approve the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 143,613,948 100% 0 0% 143,613,948 36.1% 3,494 2. To approve the directors' remuneration report contained within the annual report and accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2019 143,610,005 100% 0 0% 143,610,005 36.1% 7,437 3. To re-elect Dr Vladislav Sandler as a director of the Company 143,613,499 100% 0 0% 143,613,499 36.1% 3,943 4. To re-elect Alexis Sandler as a director of the Company 143,610,005 100% 0 0% 143,610,005 36.1% 7,437 5. To re-elect Peter Redmond as a director of the Company 143,610,005 100% 0 0% 143,610,005 36.1% 7,437 6. To re-appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company 143,610,005 100% 0 0% 143,610,005 36.1% 7,437 7. To authorise the directors to determine the level of the auditor's remuneration 143,610,005 100% 0 0% 143,610,005 36.1% 7,437 8. To provide the directors with authority to allot ordinary shares 143,585,991 99.98% 24,014 0.02% 143,610,005 36.1% 7,437 Special Resolutions Votes for % of votes cast for Votes against % of votes cast against Total votes cast Total votes cast as % of ISC (1) Votes withheld (2) 9. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights 143,405,991 99.86% 204,014 0.14% 143,610,005 36.1% 7,437



(1) The Company's issued share capital ("ISC") on 2 June 2020, being the date on which members had to be entered in the register of members of the Company in order to be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, was 397,921,969 ordinary shares.

(2) A 'vote withheld' in respect of any resolution is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes for and against it.

