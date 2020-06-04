Breast Reconstruction Market Worth $603 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Breast Reconstruction Market by Product (Breast implant (Silicone, Saline), Tissue Expander, Acellular Dermal Matrix), Procedure (Immediate, Delayed, Revision), Type (Unilateral, Bilateral), End User (Hospital, Cosmetology Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Breast Reconstruction Market size is projected to reach USD 603 million by 2025 from USD 430 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2025.

The rising incidence of breast cancer and the availability of reimbursement for breast reconstruction are major driving factors for the market. Moreover, the development of 3D-printed breast implants is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to market players in the coming years.

Breast implants accounted for the largest share of the breast reconstruction market, by product, in 2019.

Based on the product, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into breast implants, tissue expanders, and acellular dermal matrix. The breast implants segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

By procedure, the immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on the procedure, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into immediate, delayed, and revision procedures. The immediate procedures segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This is primarily attributed to the increasing number of surgeries post-mastectomy and rising awareness.

By type, the unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

Based on type, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into unilateral and bilateral. The unilateral segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The increasing incidence of breast cancer and rising awareness are major factors responsible for the dominant share of this segment.

North America was the largest regional segment of the breast reconstruction market in 2019.

By region, the breast reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. This is attributed to factors such as the rising incidences of breast cancer, increasing awareness of breast reconstruction, and FDA approvals for breast reconstruction products

The prominent players operating in the global breast reconstruction market are Johnson & Johnson (US), Allergan (Ireland), Ideal Implant Incorporated (US), Sebbin (France), GC Aesthetics (Ireland), Polytech Health & Aesthetics (Germany), Sientra (US), Integra Lifesciences (US), RTI Surgical Holdings (US), Establishment Labs S.A. (Costa Rica), and Silimed (Brazil).

