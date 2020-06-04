Anderson Interactive, LLC: Anderson Interactive Named Honoree for Three HITMC Awards

Categories include Health IT Agency of the Year, Agency Marketing Person of the Year and Agency Rising Star

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Anderson Interactive, a healthcare PR and marketing agency, announced today that it has been selected as an honoree for the 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards in three categories: Health IT Agency of the Year, Jennifer Jennings, vice president for Agency Marketing Person of the Year and Lacy Herman, account manager for Agency Rising Star.

Every year, the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) comes together to honor the individuals and organizations who distinguished themselves. All nominations are reviewed by a selection committee of industry veterans and only a few are chosen as honorees in each category.

"I'm so proud of our honorees and the full team," said Dave Anderson, president of Anderson Interactive. "Not only for their award-winning efforts in 2019, but for the dedication to service and grace under pressure they've brought to the whirlwind that is 2020."

The Agency of the Year award honors outstanding achievement by a Health IT-focused agency that has demonstrated industry leadership, produced results for clients, grown their business/portfolio and contributed back to the healthcare marketing community. Anderson Interactive is one of three honorees.

"Honorees like Anderson Interactive represent the best of healthcare marketing, PR and communications," said John Lynn, chief editor and founder at Healthcare Scene, the company behind HITMC. "This year's honorees all demonstrated incredible innovation, resourcefulness and creativity."

The Agency Marketing Person of the Year award recognizes the outstanding work and achievement of a marketing, PR or communications professional, who works at a healthcare agency. This person has demonstrated outstanding leadership, resourcefulness, creativity and teamwork over the past year.

"Unwavering in her commitments to the agency, Jennifer brings more than a decade in healthcare IT communications expertise to her team and clients and is an invaluable asset for the continual and strategic growth of the agency," said Anderson. "We are lucky to have such dynamic young talent bringing these fresh perspectives."

The Agency Rising Star award recognizes the outstanding work and achievement of a marketing, PR or communications professional, who works at a healthcare agency and has been in healthcare for less than two years. This person has demonstrated outstanding resourcefulness, creativity, personal growth and willingness to learn over the past year.

"Lacy is eager, professional, committed and exacting. She has already taken over major strategic and tactical pieces of our agency - from our events and awards program through newsletters, press releases and website management," said Jennings. "She has also grabbed the reins of our largest social media account and has become the de facto boss of all things search engine marketing and analytics."

For a full list of honorees for the 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards, please visit the official awards page. The Awards will be handed out at an online event on June 30th, 2020. All are welcome to register and attend.

About The HITMC Awards.

HITMC is a community - bound together by a passion for and a love of PR, communications and marketing in healthcare and Health IT. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect and lifting each other up is the norm. The annual HITMC Awards are an embodiment of this ethos. They are meant to celebrate the best individuals and organizations who have elevated healthcare marketing, PR and communications in the past year. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com/awards

About Anderson Interactive

Anderson Interactive is an award-winning, healthcare-recognized, media-requested, PR and marketing agency focused exclusively on the healthcare and health IT industry. The firm blends public relations tactics and marketing innovations with social media expertise, while adding in a heavy dose of digital, broadcast and interactive communication strategies to advance the brands of emerging and leading healthcare and health IT organizations. Visit www.andersoni.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

