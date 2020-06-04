Ezra Cohen Montreal Products Support a Wide Variety of Nutritional Needs

MONTREAL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Ezra Cohen Montreal is a company that believes in making healthy snacking more accessible. To do it, they've created a line of original nut butters that are specially crafted to meet the needs of health-conscious consumers, including those who adhere to vegan, paleo, and keto diets.

Ezra Cohen Montreal was founded by Ezra Cohen, a McGill University graduate with a passion for convenient and healthy snack foods. Inspired by his own love for nutritious eating, Ezra Cohen set out to craft nut butter products that would support the health goals of others, with organic and all-natural ingredients driven toward effortless good eats.

Each of the Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butters is made with wholesome ingredients that are ideal for a variety of dietary goals-including these major diet trends.

Vegan Diets

Nut butters from Ezra Cohen Montreal are free of all animal products and feature high-protein nuts that can fill in any nutritional gaps left by a meat-free diet. The nut butters can also be used as a dairy substitute in a wide range of vegan recipes, including this filling vegan Cashew Butter Soup.

Paleo Diets

Nuts are one of the basics of the paleo diet, providing a quick boost of healthy fats and protein that work with the body's natural systems to promote weight loss. And because they're made with only the simplest of ingredients, those on the paleo diet don't have to worry about added sugars and other unwanted ingredients when enjoying Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butters.

Keto Diets

The keto diet is all about eating low-carb and high-fat in order to put the body into an optimized metabolic state. By offering a healthy source of fat and protein without added ingredients, Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butters help people stay on track with their diets and enjoy something that tastes indulgent while still adhering to their meal plan. Case in point: these Pecan Pie Fat Bombs.

Eating a specialized diet doesn't have to be complicated. With Ezra Cohen Montreal nut butters, those following a vegan, paleo, or keto diet can stick to their goals without deprivation, enjoying healthy fats and protein without having to sacrifice on flavor or convenience.

Interested readers looking for healthy recipe inspiration can visit the Ezra Cohen Montreal Recipe Blog for ideas that will fit into any diet.

Contact:

Ezra Cohen Montreal

info@ezracohenmontreal.com

SOURCE: Ezra Cohen Montreal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592421/Ezra-Cohen-Montreal-Products-Support-a-Wide-Variety-of-Nutritional-Needs