Technavio has been monitoring the dental CAD-CAM market and it is poised to grow by USD 422.68 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3Shape AS, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corp., DATRON AG, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Hexagon AB, KaVo Dental GmbH, Planmeca Oy, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
High demand for dental cosmetic surgeries has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high maintenance and implementation cost of CAD-CAM systems might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations.
Dental CAD-CAM Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Dental CAD-CAM Market is segmented as below:
Product
Dental Practices CAD-CAM Systems
Dental Laboratories CAD-CAM Systems.
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
MEA
South America
Dental CAD-CAM Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our dental CAD-CAM market report covers the following areas:
Dental CAD-CAM Market Size
Dental CAD-CAM Market Trends
Dental CAD-CAM Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the use of intraoral scanners and open architecture solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the dental CAD-CAM market growth during the next few years.
Dental CAD-CAM Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist dental CAD-CAM market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the dental CAD-CAM market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the dental CAD-CAM market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dental CAD-CAM market vendors
