FY20 ended on a positive note strategically for Renewi, with two non-core disposals and resumption of soil shipments by ATM. COVID-19 began to have an impact at the year-end, but cost reduction/cash preservation measures together with amended banking covenants allow financial flexibility. A strategy refresh (Renewi 2.0) provides investors with a roadmap for future business development focusing on core business strengths. Our estimates are temporarily suspended and are under review.

