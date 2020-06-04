VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Payment schedule for EUR0.16 per share dividend

4 June 2020. Vente-Unique.com, a European specialist in online furniture sales, today publishes its 2020 dividend payment schedule.

At the General Meeting held on 24 March, the shareholders approved in principle the payment of a €0.16 dividend per share for the year ended 30 September 2019 entailing a return of 3.4%.

The ex-dividend date is scheduled for 11 June and the dividend will be paid out as of 15 June 2020.

Next publication: H1 2019-2020 results, 17 June 2020, before start of trading

About Vente-unique.com

Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth: ALVU) is a European specialist in online furniture sales. The company covers 11 countries (France, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland) and has delivered to over 1 million customers since its inception. In 2019, Vente-unique.com posted revenues of €96.5 million, up 11%.

