Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 4 juin/June 2020) - EarthRenew Inc. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common shares for three (3) pre-consolidation common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 44,490,430 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the close of business on June 5, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

EarthRenew Inc. a annoncé la consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidation pour trois (3) actions ordinaires pré-consolidation.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 44 490 430 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes en cours seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 5 juin 2020. Il est rappelé aux courtiers de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 8 juin/June 2020 Record Date/Date d'enregistrement: le 9 juin/June 2020 Symbol/Symbole: ERTH NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 27034F208 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA27034F2089 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 27034F109/CA27034F1099

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com