Legal Risk Services Inc. Partners with Valiant Eagle Inc. to Deliver Legal and Criminal Justice Media Programming for a National Audience

LEBANON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Legal Risk Services Inc. in partnership with Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC PINK:PSRU) and wholly owned subsidiary, Xavier Media Group (XMG), a parent broadcast media company of over 2 dozen channels, is pleased to announce the launch of PeoplesJustice.tv LLC, a new legal and criminal justice focused digital media company. The media collaboration will focus on important legal topics surrounding the criminal justice system in the US. Programming will include new shows and podcasts centered around the criminal justice system, drug and alcohol treatment, immigration, DIY legal services, and other court related matters. The channel will begin streaming on ROKU and soon will be available on most digital streaming services and online media platforms. According to statista.com, revenues for worldwide video streaming in 2020 are projected to be over $27 billion with an annual revenue growth of more than 4% through 2024. PeoplesJustice.tv LLC will provide educational, supportive, and entertaining media content, to help people understand and navigate the complicated criminal justice system.

Valiant Eagle Inc CEO, Xavier Mitchell stated, "I couldn't be more excited about the partnership with Peoples Justice TV. Given the current social climate, it's apparent their services will make an exponential difference in so many lives."

Lebanon, Pennsylvania based, Legal Risk Services, Inc (LRS) provides direct-to-consumer legal plan products through its nationwide Discount Legal Plan which is authorized to conduct business by the American Bar Association's Group Legal Services Association (GLSA). LRS provides members of the general public with post-arrest and post-conviction criminal defense related services, as well as family law and immigration defense law matters, through the legal plan's nationwide attorney network. By virtue of LRS's ownership of its legal plan operations, LRS offers its customers a host of criminal justice related financial products, including flexible financing options so they can pay for their criminal defense related and/or family law and immigration related legal fees. This financing covers onerous costs which members might not otherwise be able to afford. No other legal plan in America provides its customers a financing option. LRS owns the registered trademark "Discount Legal Plan tm" and all logo's, service marks, and the like currently used in the operation of its business. Additionally, LRS is a partner in several other court-related service providers including, People's Justice, LLC, a Pro Se (Do-It-Yourself), and Divorces and More. Both are direct-to-consumer legal document service providers. LRS wholly-owns Nationwide Virtual Paralegal Services, LLC, a virtual paralegal service for lawyers on a nationwide basis. LRS also wholly-owns Habitats of Hope, LLC which provides sober living facilities specializing in drug and alcohol addiction-related services for individuals on a pretrial and court ordered basis. LRS fully-owns a group legal plan trading as "HELP Legal Plan". This family of businesses is dedicated to protecting the constitutional rights of clients and members across the Country. Most recently, LRS has launched American Prison Advisors LLC to assist clients in all aspects and phases of incarceration. The company operates as a prison consulting venture providing a digital library of educational and self-help media. More information on the Discount Legal Plan tm is available at https://www.discount-legal-plan.com/. Find LRS products and services online and at brick and mortar locations where self-help legal products are available www.PeoplesJustice.co . Some of the DIY legal services include, no fault divorce, last will and testament, parenting agreements, domestic relations orders, pro se litigation, and more.

Legal Risk Services Inc. CEO, Vincent Smith, commented, "Our recent launch of American Prison Advisors LLC, and its related educational and self-help video content, has really been the inspiration for this step into formally producing and distributing digital media content. We look forward to working with Valiant Eagle and its esteemed team."

About XAVIER MEDIA GROUP (XMG)

XMG has a portfolio of over two dozen streaming and broadcast channels, each in its own specific niche or micro-niche and ranging from sports, cannabis, music, children's entertainment, fitness, horror, to many others.

Currently, all channels are on Roku (currently reaching over 40 million subscribers and growing rapidly, while cable TV's consumer base continues to diminish), and will soon be available on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Google Playstore, Rabbit TV, XBOX, Chromecast and more. Select channels will also be broadcast through regular FCC-approved TV channels.

About Valiant Eagle, Inc.

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC PINK:PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on energizing celebrity entertainment, social media, and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement toward the media through music, sports, and technology, with respect to the millennial generation.

Technology is an important part of our life, especially in the last century. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information, and more, the internet has provided various means of communications without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

About Legal Risk Services, Inc.

Legal Risk Services, Inc. (LRS) provides direct-to-consumer legal plan products through its nationwide Discount Legal Plan which is authorized to conduct business by the American Bar Association's Group Legal Services Association (GLSA). LRS offers its customers a host of criminal justice related financial products, including flexible financing options so they can pay for their criminal defense related and/or family law and immigration related legal fees. No other legal plan in America provides its customers a financing option. LRS provides nationwide services through its subsidiaries and partnership operations. The company maintains locations throughout Pennsylvania including, Lebanon, North Philadelphia, West Philadelphia, Center City Reading, Kutztown, Barto, Trevose, and Muhlenberg Township. For more information or help with court related matters, contact a representative now using one of the following:

