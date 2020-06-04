Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI TV Passes The Milestone Of Clip No. 8000 - Marking 53,200 Minutes Of Translated Content - And YouTube Channel Passes 10 Million Views

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / On May 18, 2020, MEMRI TV reached the milestone of publishing its 8,000th clip - completing 53,200 minutes of translated content since the project launched in 2004. These 8,000 MEMRI TV clips - from Arab and Iranian as well as from Urdu, Turkish, and Russian channels - have had a huge impact. They are used by governments, intelligence agencies, law enforcement, legislatures, media, and academia worldwide - with 300 million views to date - in 195 countries. In addition, Arab and Iranian broadcast media frequently reference, comment on, and respond to MEMRI TV clips about them.

MEMRI YouTube Channel Passes 10 Million Views

The MEMRI YouTube channel has passed the milestone of 10 million views since its launch in December 2017.

The channel also now has 33,340 subscribers viewing MEMRI TV clips as they are released. To date, the MEMRI YouTube channel has posted 1,395 clips and had 10,059,511 views; it reached the one-million views mark in November 2018 and the three-million views mark in April 2019.

No One Else In The World Is Doing This Vital Work Of Monitoring Arab And Iranian TV

MEMRI TV monitors nearly 100 Arab, Iranian, and other television channels around the clock. No other organization in the world is monitoring, recording, translating, subtitling, and publishing clips from the region's media - let alone doing so 24/7.

From its very first months, MEMRI TV drew attention in the Arab and Muslim world. Dr. Fatima Al-Sayyegh, dean of the history department at UAE University, discussed the project in a 2004 interview, explaining to her audience that it was to "monitor television programs, mostly talk shows and religious programs, and to analyze them, in order to find out what the Arab man on the street thinks, what is the discourse in the Arab media that is directed at the Arab public."

Maintaining The Largest Archive Worldwide Of Translated Video Clips From The Arab And Muslim World

In the 16 years since its inception, MEMRI TV has amassed the largest archive worldwide of translated video clips from the Arab and Muslim world. But creating MEMRI TV clips is an expensive, time-consuming, and resource-intensive process - from recording the raw programming to translating the content to creating English subtitles to uploading the clip and transcript.

MEMRI TV's Work Requires Substantial Resources

Producing MEMRI TV clips requires an extensive and advanced monitoring system, and tremendous professional and human resources. Also, maintaining our extensive archives requires costly technological support. This is where your help and support are crucial.

MEMRI TV Clips Used By U.S. And Western Militaries, Intelligence Agencies, Law Enforcement In All 50 U.S. States

Law enforcement agencies in the West need MEMRI TV clips: MEMRI TV clips are regularly requested and used by all branches of the U.S. military, and other countries' militaries, as well as by law enforcement in all 50 U.S. states - including fusion centers, counterterrorism divisions, terrorism task forces, and more. They are often requested by NATO and EU government bodies, and by Western governments, militaries, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies - the U.K., Germany, France, Australia, and more.

MEMRI TV's Impact Fighting Extremism - And Supporting Reformist - In The Arab And Muslim World

MEMRI TV's mission includes exposing and fighting extremism in the Arab and Muslim world. One aspect of this is our Sermons by Imams in the West project, that monitors and translates extremist sermons across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia - and that has led to public apologies, legal action, and even deportations. Many extremists in the region and in the West are aware of MEMRI TV's clips about them, and respond to them.

Some of the 8,000 clips of which MEMRI TV is most proud amplify and support reformist voices in the region, helping to bring their messages to the world. Many of them have become international figures after we translated and published their statements by the MEMRI TV Democratization in the Arab and Muslim World Project, which focuses on democratization, women's and minority rights, counter-radicalization, and education in the region.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, and Turkish media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

