Catena Media Selects Data Skrive to Scale Automated Previews for Professional and College Sports

Partnership Provides Cost-Effective Solution For Catena Media's US Network Of Sports Betting Affiliation Sites

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2020 / Catena Media partnered with Data Skrive today to leverage the automation company's ability to quickly generate search-engine-friendly content that drives engagement and high-quality traffic for Catena Media's sports betting affiliation sites. The partnership provides comprehensive previews for the world's most popular sports, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA football, NCAA men's college basketball, NHL, MLS, PGA, Tennis and European soccer.

Every time a new state votes to legalize sports gambling, Catena Media faces the challenge of hiring and onboarding new editorial and SEO staff members - not to mention the daily difficulty of covering all major professional and college events. By leveraging Data Skrive's automated technology, Catena Media will produce tens of thousands of high-quality, SEO-driven articles while enabling current staff members to focus more on industry feature stories.

"Catena Media is the largest affiliate in the US, but searching for editorial and SEO staff each month for every new state we activate is time-consuming and inefficient," said Michael Daly, Vice President North America at Catena Media. "With Data Skrive's automation platform leading the way, we can finally scale to thousands of pieces of engaging content per month that can provide our gaming partners with additional high-quality online leads."

"The proliferation of states legalizing sports betting and passing recent bills is gaining formidable momentum," said Brad Weitz, Data Skrive CEO. "As consumers continue to clamor for sports wagering in the United States, our partnership with Catena Media provides sports fans with captivating content that provides more leads and business for sportsbooks."

Catena Media is the latest publishing giant to leverage Data Skrive's patent-pending automation technology for producing high-quality content that engages readers, increases web traffic and maximizes leads. Honored as a "100 Best Companies to Work For in 2019" by Seattle Business Magazine, Data Skrive's current roster of clients includes The Associated Press, University of Michigan, Minor League Baseball, The Denver Post, Wick & Mortar and more.

About Data Skrive

Data Skrive is a SaaS technology platform producing contextually relevant, ready-to-publish content. Whether audiences want text, infographics, slide shows, or interactive content, the Data Skrive platform cost-effectively drives engagement and high-quality leads. The Seattle-based company generates media-rich content for some of the largest media publishers in the world, including The Associated Press. For more information, please visit https://www.dataskrive.com.

About Catena Media

Catena Media has a leading position within online lead generation. The company has about 400 employees in the US, Australia, Japan, Serbia, UK, Sweden, Italy and Malta (HQ). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Further information is available at www.catenamedia.com.

