

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Friday scheduled to release April numbers for household spending, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Household spending is predicted to tumbled 8.7 percent on month and 15.4 percent on year after slipping 4.0 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year in March.



Japan also will see preliminary April data for its leading and coincident indexes. The leading index is tipped to show a score of 84.5, down from 84.7 in March. The coincident is pegged at 90.3, up from 90.2 a month earlier.



Australia will see May results for the Performance of Service Index from the Australian Industry Group; in April, the index score was 27.1.



The Philippines will release May figures for consumer prices and industrial production, as well as Q1 numbers for unemployment.



In April, overall inflation was down 0.1 percent on month and up 2.2 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 2.8 percent. Industrial production tumbled 11.3 percent on year in the previous month, while the jobless rate was 5.3 percent in the three months prior.



Thailand will provide May data for consumer and producer prices. In April, coverall consumer prices were down 2.0 percent on month and 3.0 percent and core CPI fell 0.1 percent on month and added 0.4 percent on year. Producer prices dropped 1.7 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year in the previous month.



Singapore will see March numbers for retail sales; in April, retail sales were down 1.3 percent on month and 13.3 percent on year.



Taiwan will release May figures for consumer and wholesale prices; in April, consumer prices fell 0.72 percent on month and 0.97 percent on year, while wholesale prices plummeted an annual 10.75 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

