

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 11.1 percent on year in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday - coming in at 267, 922 yen.



That beat expectations for a drop of 15.4 percent on year following the6.0 percent fall in March.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 531,017 yen, up 0.9 percent on year.



On a monthly basis, household spending fell 6.2 percent - also beating expectations for a fall of 8.7 percent after slipping 4.0 percent a month earlier.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de