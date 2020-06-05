HighKey Agency: Devin Wills Counts on Perspective to get him Through

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / When times get tough for Devin Wills, he counts on his perspective to help pull him through. He has a gift for finding many ways of remaining optimistic even during the worst of times. He's learned to find opportunity in the chaos. He says that if you start training your mind to seek them, you will get really good at finding them. Sure, the worst things in your life can happen to you, but it will be okay, things will get better. Just take a deep breath and give it time as it will pass and you will feel better. In fact, these obstacles will help you grow stronger in the future, as you will now know how to handle them and the unknown will no longer be as big of an issue as they once were.

Wills counts on his and his team's mindset to get them through life. They take care of themselves and remain positive through anything that may come their way. There are three essential tactics that Wills uses and teaches to all of his workers in order to better achieve the desired results. Firstly, keep learning. It sounds a bit cliché, but there is always so much to learn and we can never know enough. Go study, go read a book, or talk to someone in the industry in which you are working to find out new tactics to move forward. This will help you tremendously rather than trying to do it all on your own. Always listen to the advice of others.

Second, is developing daily practices. What this means is to set up a daily routine to follow throughout your days. This could include many things such as drinking a cup of coffee or water as soon as you wake up, going for a jog every day after lunch, or even reading a book. This is totally adjustable and dependent on your lifestyle.

Third and last would be to know your 'whys'. This means knowing what you're doing and why you're doing it. Keep your goals in mind at all times, this will help especially for those times when you feel like giving up.

Wills knows about how important mindset can be as he had to take over his father's contracting company, A&W Contracting after his father passed away from a heart attack when he was only 20; being there when it happened. His mental health sunk and he became dependent on drugs and alcohol to get him through his days. He got through that and became sober which is what he declares to be his biggest success in life.

"I inherited a great opportunity, but also a ton of responsibilities that require me to be on top of my game at all times." He knew that he had to smarten up and become the leader that his team needed in order to carry on with its success so he got himself back into running the business and led it to where it is today, being one of the top contracting businesses in Georgia.

To find out more about Wills and his day to day life, feel free to check him out on Instagram @thedevinwills

