

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japan leading index declined to the lowest in eleven years, data from the Cabinet Office showed Friday.



The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, fell to 76.2 in April from 85.1 in March. Economists had expected a score of 84.5.



The latest reading was the lowest since March 2009, when it was 74.2.



The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity decreased to 81.5 in April from 88.8 a month ago. Economists had forecast a score of 90.3.



The lagging index declined to 98.1 in April from 100.8 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

