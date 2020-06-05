Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

5thJune 2020

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc

("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 3rdJune 2020, 2,250,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.0245 each.

Following this purchase Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 7,750,000 shares representing 3.17 % of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc

Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com

Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

