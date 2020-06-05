Anzeige
Freitag, 05.06.2020
WKN: A0MWMF ISIN: GB00B12WC938 Ticker-Symbol: CPD 
Frankfurt
04.06.20
08:02 Uhr
0,015 Euro
+0,004
+31,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
05.06.2020 | 08:04
Cadogan Petroleum Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 4

5thJune 2020

This announcement contains inside information as defined under the Market Abuse Regulations n. 596/2014

Cadogan Petroleum Plc
("Cadogan" or the "Company")

CEO Dealings - Market Share Purchase

Cadogan Petroleum plc ("Cadogan" or the "Company") today announces that its CEO, Mr. Fady Khallouf, has purchased on 3rdJune 2020, 2,250,000 ordinary shares of £0.03 each, in the capital of the Company, on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.0245 each.

Following this purchase Mr Fady Khallouf holds in total 7,750,000 shares representing 3.17 % of the Company.

About

Cadogan is an independent, diversified oil and gas company, which operates exploration and production licenses in Western Ukraine, conducts gas trading operations, and provides services to E&P companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cadogan Petroleum plc
Fady Khallouf Chief Executive Officer fady.khallouf@cadoganpetroleum.com
Ben Harber Company Secretary +44 0207 264 4366

Cantor Fitzgerald Europe Broker to Cadogan Petroleum plc

David Porter +44 (0) 20 7894 7000

Appendix

The notification detailed above and summarised in the table below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations as follows:

Fady Khallouf, CEO purchased 2,250,000 shares at £0.0245 per share on3rdJune 2020.

1.Details of PDMR/ person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)NameFady Khallouf
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification / AmendmentInitial notification of purchase of shares
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) NameCadogan Petroleum plc
b)LEI213800JIBKL29FAK1213
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 3 pence each



GB00B12WC938
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s) Volume(s)

£0.0245 2,250,000
d)Aggregated information


2,250,000

£0.0245
e)Date of the transaction3rd June 2020
f)Place of the transactionXLON
© 2020 PR Newswire
