WIMI AR Travel System Creates a One-Stop Travel Service

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services. According to introducing, the holographic covers from holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual rendering, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its business application scene is mainly gathered in five professional fields, such as home entertainment, lightfield cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system and advertising display system.

Holographic AR tourism system developed by WIMI is also a new form of smart tourism technology. Combined with holographic AR technology, WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) is creating a virtual image of one-stop travel services.

WIMI AR tourism system covers one-stop tourism services: access to tourism content such as scenic spots, nearby restaurants and accommodation, real-scene navigation on the road during tourism and community sharing of what one sees and hears. It is an APP one-stop service.

Enjoy the tourist scenery in advance: With the combination of AR technology, create any door, users can enjoy the scenic spot at anytime and anywhere at 720 degrees in an all-round way, view the restaurant and hotel environment, and break the regional and time limitations.

Real scene navigation and community sharing: The real scene navigation +IP image guide creates accurate, interesting and vivid navigation to reflect the real scene message wall, leaving the journey feeling at designated points and experiencing different community sharing.

Setting of scenic route recommendation and real scene task: provide scenic route recommendation and navigation, so that users do not have to be at a loss to navigate the scenic spot + scenic spot features flexible formulation of activity tasks, enhance the fun of users to play.

According to the user's location, the information of nearby tourist attractions, hotels and restaurants is displayed. Using AR technology and terrain recognition technology, users can open a portal anytime and anywhere to enter tourist attractions, hotels and restaurants for 720° panoramic experience across the space.

At present, the software can provide access to buy scenic spot tickets, book restaurants and hotels, and provide users with fast and high-quality travel content services. The location can be switched to display the scenic spot, hotel, restaurant and other information according to the destination city selected by the user. Users can filter the data according to the labels "scenic spot", "Restaurant" and "hotel" for display, and quickly find the required content.

AR technology and satellite-based positioning services are used to provide users with real-time navigation anytime and anywhere, so as to solve the confusion of users who cannot read electronic maps, and at the same time enable users to have a more intuitive and in-depth understanding of the characteristic cultural information of scenic spots. The navigation wizard in THE AR space will guide tourists throughout the whole journey, project navigation signs on the ground, track the location of tourists in real time, and recommend the most suitable tour routes according to the flow parameters of the scenic spot to avoid congestion.

The application scenarios and functions of the software are very rich, and a variety of functions cover them, and can be customized according to the needs of the development.

AR Treasure Hunt interactive game: Through AR+LBS technology, treasure boxes are randomly distributed in each area of the scenic spot, and visitors can scan their mobile phones to find hidden treasure boxes. It can not only fully enhance the fun and interaction of tourists, but also drive the revenue of scenic spots.

AR historical restoration: use AR+LBS technology and scan site to restore fixed sites, restore ancient buildings, cultural relics and historical scenes, and allow tourists to travel to ancient times in an instant.

Animals and Plants present AR experience: in the form of AR, animals rarely seen in the real scene are presented, and animal forms, movements and habits are explained phonetically. In addition, various plants can be presented in the form of AR, showing the plant forms of different seasons and flowering periods, so that tourists no longer need to feel sorry for missing the season.

AR virtual message board - travel social networking: you can publish your own AR message board in the form of photos, videos and texts in your favorite scenic spots. The message information is suspended above the actual position where users post messages. You can reply, thumb up and collect messages on the message board.

Using the new application scenarios and function, to bring customers a new kind of tourism experience and mode, after the entire business models around the lobby in the future, will be able to effectively solve the problems of tourism industry, such as the different time of different scenery, kua space-time exchanges, intuitive navigation, etc., therefore WIMI believe using holographic AR technology, in the field of tourism industry will get a lot of market share.

In terms of the value of the industry chain, WIMI ACTS as an intermediate vendor, connecting SDK platforms and application developers. Apple, Google, baidu, jingdong, alibaba and netease all have their own AR SDK platform, while WIMI, as an intermediate platform, is a supplement to the basic toolkit provided by the SDK platform, allowing users to complete software applications more conveniently. The holographic image processing function of Weimei is optimized and improved regularly, including two core technologies: holographic AI face recognition technology and holographic AI face change technology. Due to the development of video processing and recognition technology, Weimei's holographic AR advertising and holographic imaging services based on image detection, recognition, template matching, image dynamic fusion and replacement are currently in a leading position in the industry.

According to the prospective development status of face recognition industry. By 2016, the global biometrics market size is about 12.713 billion US dollars, of which face recognition scale is about 2.653 billion US dollars, accounting for about 20%. The global face recognition market is projected to reach $6.37 billion by 2021, with a compound growth rate of 17.83% over the projected period. According to the current development status of the face recognition industry, it is estimated that the scale of China's face recognition market accounts for about 10% of the global market. From 2010 to 2016, the scale of China's face recognition market has been growing year by year, with an annual compound growth rate of 27%. In 2016, the market size of China's facial recognition industry was about 1.725 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of 27.97% and a growth rate of 4.64 percentage points higher than that of the previous year. With the demand of online identity authentication and user habit cultivation in China, the application scenarios of face recognition will be further enlarged. Considering the factors such as consumption tourism upgrade, security upgrade, online identity authentication and Internet innovative application, the market size is expected to exceed the expected growth rate in the future.

