Leadstar Media Launches LeBonPariSportif.com in France

STOCKHOLM, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadstar Media has launched its first website in France. LeBonPariSportif.com compares licensed bookmakers in the regulated sports betting market and aspires to become the market leader for bettors in France.

"We are excited to have launched our first website in France. The launch of LeBonPariSportif.com marks our 18th geographical market so far in our global expansion. Working with licensed operators, our goal is to help French players find the best betting experience available at the same time as focusing on player safety and adhering to local regulations. We believe that this project will become the best product on the market for players in France interested in sports betting," says Eskil Kvarnström, CEO Leadstar Media

In addition to helping the French sports bettors find the betting site that suits them best, LeBonPariSportif.com is also dedicated to teaching beginners about everything regarding online betting.

The site is developed by the same team responsible for many of Leadstar Media's other successful products in various markets. The team consists of SEO experts and has been complemented with local expertise as well, which is reflected in the product.

"We have a core team with a high level of knowledge and experience in SEO, both on-page and off-page. To create the best product possible we need to add the local expertise in the market, which we successfully managed to do with LeBonPariSportif.com," says Jacob Ljunggren, Product Director Leadstar Media

The French gambling market was regulated in 2010 and had the fourth-highest Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) in Europe 2018. This despite online casinos being illegal which indicates a strong betting scene in the country.

"France is an interesting prospect in many regards. It's one of the largest populations in Europe and has a big passion for sports which is one of the things we look for when we expand into new markets," says Kvarnström

