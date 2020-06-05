WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft Introduces New Revenue-Generating Premium Services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Wikisoft, Corp. (OTC PINK:WSFT) the "Wikipedia for business" is pleased to announce it will launch solutions for job candidates, recruiters and company research.

Wiki's disruptive business model will feature a low entrance barrier to send and receive job offers creating value for both employers and job seekers.

Wikisoft's mission is to make pricing a win-win that works for both customers and Wikisoft. Wiki has also committed to not launching ads or marketing solutions to ensure brand trust for the users.

Wikisoft will feature four new revenue-generating premium services.

The Wiki Professional Profile will improve your online reputation with a verified profile along with boosting your professional network and career.

The Wiki Career will include a free basic profile. This profile will be visible to recruiters and allow the job seeker to see if they receive proposals. However, they won't have access to read the proposal without a subscription. The subscription will also include access to annual reports and research financials to help users make more qualified decisions. An added privacy feature includes excluding current and former employers from seeing the job seekers profile.

The Wiki Business Profile will allow companies to highlight their culture and increase their online brand. The profile will also help companies build trust that will attract new customers and better employees.

The Wiki Recruiter will offer job seekers subscription packages of 50 proposals or unlimited job proposals. The benefit for job seekers is instead of paying a 20-30% upfront fee on their annual salary to a headhunter company, Wikisoft only charges 1% of the job seekers annual salary for the first 24 months of employment per hire along with the monthly subscription fee. If the job seeker stops working for the company or stays employed for longer than two years Wikisoft will stop charging the user the 1%.

About Wikisoft Corporation:

Wikisoft Corp is the world's largest wiki portal for businesses. Built on MediaWiki software the new portal called wikiprofile.com, will be the largest in the wiki universe with over 328 million published articles and profiles on companies, top brands, along with corporate influencers.

Users will be able to freely search the portal and all content will be collected, updated and fact-checked in real-time. With valuable information about companies and their culture, Wikicareer's goal is to promote transparency in the workplace by providing clear and concise information surrounding the topics of company culture, remuneration and more.

Jobseekers who register at the site will have full access to company reviews from real employees, allowing them to make informed decisions around potential employment. In addition visitors will also gain access to a variety of job advertisements primarily targeted at C-level employees. WikiCareer's mission is to equip jobseekers with the tools and resources needed to make informed career decisions.

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

