

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production grew at a softer pace in April, figures from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.



Industrial production increased 5.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 7.6 percent rise in March.



Manufacturing output fell 5.1 percent annually in April, following a 1.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



Production in electricity, gas and steam grew 25.5 percent, and mining and quarrying output rose 10.6 percent.



Among the main industrial groupings, production of capital goods decreased 10.0 percent in April. Production of intermediate goods and consumer goods declined by 2.6 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.



Durable consumer goods production decreased 39.2 percent, while production of non-durable goods increased 0.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 0.8 percent in April, after a 1.4 percent rise in the preceding month.



Manufacturing output decreased 1.6 percent in April, following a 3.0 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de