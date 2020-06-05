Fiat Chrysler has begun construction of a vehicle-to-grid pilot at its Mirafiori manufacturing facility in Turin. The project, which also includes 5 MW of PV, will eventually become a virtual power plant.Engie EPS, a unit of Engie specializing in energy storage solutions and microgrids, has been selected by Fiat Chrysler to build a vehicle-to-grid (V2G) pilot project at the Mirafiori manufacturing plant in Turin, in northern Italy's Piedmont region. The infrastructure will recharge electric cars while using their batteries to provide grid-stabilization services. In the project's initial phase, ...

