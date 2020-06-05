

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Friday as energy stocks tracked oil prices higher after reports that OPEC+ leaders Russia and Saudi Arabia have clinched a tentative deal to extend record production curbs for another month until the end of July.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 76 points, or 1.20 percent, to 6,417 after declining 0.6 percent on Thursday.



BP Plc surged 4.6 percent and Royal Dutch Shell added 4.1 percent on higher oil prices.



Travel-related stocks were moving higher after reports that some European countries were keen to adopt transport corridors, as soon as next month that would let British holidaymakers visit Mediterranean resorts without quarantining for 14 days on their return.



British Airways owner-IAG jumped 10.8 percent and easyJet advanced 8 percent.



Copper producer KAZ Minerals slumped 11 percent after issuing an update for its Baimskaya Project.



Residential developer Taylor Wimpey rose 3.4 percent. As at week ending May 31, total order book value stood at approximately 2.78 billion pounds, up from last year's 2.52 billion pounds, the company said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de