Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USHY LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2020 / 11:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.6577 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 167000 CODE: USHY LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USHY LN Sequence No.: 68276 EQS News ID: 1064191 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2020 05:28 ET (09:28 GMT)