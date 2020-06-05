Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAU LN) Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2020 / 11:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE USA Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.8174 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 627043 CODE: MVAU LN ISIN: LU1646362167 ISIN: LU1646362167 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAU LN Sequence No.: 68297 EQS News ID: 1064233 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 05, 2020 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)