Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2020 / 11:31 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 190.7213 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5040239 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 68298

June 05, 2020 05:31 ET (09:31 GMT)