Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUK LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2020 / 11:33 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar UK NT (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 9.1667 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4157831 CODE: LCUK LN ISIN: LU1781541096

June 05, 2020 05:33 ET (09:33 GMT)