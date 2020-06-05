Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from June 8, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Trading code RGKT_2103 ------------------------------- Expiration date 2021-03-17 ------------------------------- Last trading date 2021-03-17 ------------------------------- ISIN SE0014453890 ------------------------------- Short name RGKT 2103 ------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.