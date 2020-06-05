Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJ LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2020 / 11:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 52.5015 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9134961 CODE: AEJ LN ISIN: LU1900068328 ISIN: LU1900068328 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEJ LN Sequence No.: 68352 EQS News ID: 1064349 End of Announcement EQS News Service

