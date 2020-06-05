City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 5
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 04-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|178.46p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|180.28p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.14m
|Net borrowing level:
|4%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
