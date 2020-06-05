

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Friday and headed for a third week of losses as a slowdown in the coronavirus spread and hopes of quick economic recovery stoked interest in riskier assets.



Spot gold dropped 0.7 percent to $1,702.37 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 1.2 percent $1,706. However, spot prices remain just 3 percent below the seven-year high they hit last month.



Bullion has dropped about 1 percent so far this week amid investor optimism over the easing of lockdown measures across the world.



The European Central Bank's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program also added to investors' confidence to buy riskier assets.



The focus now turns to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls data later today, which is expected to show further deterioration in the U.S. jobs market.



Economists currently expect employment to tumble by about 8.0 million jobs in May after a decrease of 20.5 million jobs in April. The unemployment rate is expected to jump to 19.8 percent from 14.7 percent.



The U.S. Federal Reserve holds its regular two-day policy meeting next week, although officials are unlikely to signal any new moves.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de