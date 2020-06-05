SEB acting as advisor when Sweden takes step closer to issuing green bond

Press release

The Swedish National Debt Office and the Swedish government have now established the framework for Sweden's first sovereign green bond, which will be tied to green investments and projects and further strengthen Sweden's ambitious environmental and climate work. SEB is, as a special advisor, assisting the debt office in that work.



This means that the state can now proceed with the issuance of the bond, which will take place during 2020. The money raised will be tied to expenditures in the state budget that are defined as green in accordance with Sweden's framework for green bonds.



"Sweden has ambitious environmental and climate goals and we're very pleased that investors from all over the world are now given the possibility to invest in the progressive work to reach these goals", says Hans Beyer, Chief Sustainability Officer at SEB.



In September last year, the debt office appointed SEB as special advisor for Sweden's sovereign green bond. SEB's task is to advise throughout the process, from the development of the framework to the issuance of the bond. The framework has been classified as Dark Green, the highest score in the research institute Cicero's Shades of Green methodology. According to Hans Beyer, the new bond will strengthen the financial system's ability to support the climate transition.



"A green sovereign bond creates the prerequisites for many more, green products", says Hans Beyer.

