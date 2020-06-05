Anzeige
Freitag, 05.06.2020

PR Newswire
05.06.2020 | 12:58
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 5

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 4 June 2020 were:

178.52p Capital only (undiluted)
181.97p Including current year income (undiluted)

Notes:

1. Following the buyback of 235,000 ordinary shares on 17th April 2020, the Company has 22,605,600 ordinary shares in issue excluding 10,093,332 shares in treasury.

2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis, except for the holding in Patisserie Valerie which has now been written down to nil following confirmation the company has gone into administration.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

© 2020 PR Newswire
