One Billion Reasons to Visit BNI Online

BNI's Worldwide Visitor Week is June 14th-20th

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BNI (Business Network International) is celebrating its Members' success in generating over $1 billion of new business in April alone. As the world's leading networking organization, BNI creates billions of dollars of opportunity for its Members each year to keep their businesses strong and growing.

To celebrate the amount of business generated in BNI, the organization is hosting Worldwide Visitor WeekJune 14th-20th and inviting growth-oriented businesses to join one of its BNI Online meetings compliments of BNI. BNI will also be showcasing its contemporary refreshed brand design with a dynamic new red BNI logo and multiple design elements that symbolize BNI Member growth. Visitors will also learn about the tools, training, and technology available to BNI Members that come with their membership at no extra cost.

"While many businesses have come to a complete stop, BNI Members around the world are helping each other. Without a doubt, every business out there should visit a BNI Online meeting during Worldwide Visitors Week," says Graham Weihmiller, BNI Chairman and CEO. "When businesses join the BNI network, they're instantly surrounded by a supportive an energetic group of like-minded businesses who are there to help every BNI business grow in any environment."

Year to date, BNI Members have generated more than $6 billion in business and passed nearly 5 million referrals. BNI is currently holding meetings online with its BNI Online platform, so it's easy to experience BNI from the convenience of your home or office. Business owners and entrepreneurs around the globe can easily visit a BNI Chapter online for free during Worldwide Visitor Week by going to BNI.com and getting an invitation.

About BNI

BNI is the world's largest and most successful business networking organization in the world. BNI has over 270,000 Members who attend one of over 9,500 weekly chapter meetings in more than 70 countries around the globe. BNI's proven business networking platform provides its Members the ideal environment, technology, training, and support to help them build strong businesses. BNI Online is an advanced online platform that helps Members connect in a structured virtual environment and has generated billions of dollars in business for BNI Members.

To see the new look and learn more about BNI, go to www.bni.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1177046/BNI_Logo.jpg