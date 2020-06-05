At the request of Genova Property Group AB, the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. Provided that Genova Property Group AB applies and will be approved for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, the last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market will be on June 11, 2020, and from June 12, 2020, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Preliminary last day of trading will be on June 11, 2020. Short name: GPG PREF ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007526132 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 116646 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.