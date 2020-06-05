The 9.4 MW Robinvale Solar Farm is Suntech's first 100%-owned project in the Australian pipeline to come to fruition and the first solar project in the country to deploy WePower's blockchain-based PPA architecture, which opens up opportunities for smaller corporate customers to go green with their procurement strategies.From pv magazine Australia While not impressive in size, the Robinvale Solar Farm provides a litany of firsts for the Australian renewable energy sector. The 9.4 MW project commissioned last week marks the arrival of a new project developer and new technology, which holds the ...

