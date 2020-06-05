

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two companies have recalled Wintergreen Essential Oil saying the lack of child resistant packaging as required carries the risks of poisoning children, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.



Waldo, Wisconsin - based Capstone Holdings LLC is calling back about 2,935 units of Simply Earth Wintergreen Essential Oil that were manufactured in the United States.



Rowland Heights, California-based Tim Trading LLC is also recalling about 900 units of Emori Wintergreen 100% Pure Essential Therapeutic Grade Oil manufactured in China.



The products contain the substance methyl salicylate, which should be in child resistant packaging. But, the recalled products' packaging failed to comply with this, posing a risk of poisoning, if children swallow them.



However, both companies haven't reported any incidents or injuries related to the recalled products till date.



Capstone's Simply Earth Oil is in 15 mL amber glass bottles with black caps. They were sold online at SimplyEarth.com and the Simply Earth store in Glendale, Wisconsin from September 2016 through September 2019 for about $12.



Tim Trading's Emori Wintergreen Oil is in 10 mL amber glass bottles with black continuous thread closure. They were sold online at EmoriBeauty.com and Amazon.com from September 2017 through March 2020 for about $7.



Simply Earth offered a free child-resistant replacement cap, while Emori offers a full refund or replacement with a similar product.



In May, citing lack of child resistant packaging, Doral, Florida-based Sanvall Enterprises had recalled around 5,400 units of Rapid Alivio Pain Relieving Roll-On; Viva Doria recalled about 520 units of Viva Doria Wintergreen Essential Oil; and W8 Distributing recalled about 6,400 units of Jade Bloom Wintergreen and Birch Sweet Essential Oils.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

