Particle Size Analysis Market Worth $465 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Particle Size Analysis Market by Technology (Laser Diffraction, DLS, Static, Dynamic Imaging, Coulter Principle, Nanoparticle Tracking), Dispersion, End-User (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Petroleum, Mining, Food, Academia), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Particle Size Analysis Market is projected to reach USD 465 million by 2025 from USD 356 million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=74084833

Increasing research activities in the field of nanotechnology, rising investments in pharmaceutical R&D, and stringent regulatory guidelines for product quality across industries are fueling the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support for nanotechnology research and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this market.

The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market, by technology, in 2019

Based on technology, the market is segmented into laser diffraction, dynamic light scattering, imaging, coulter principle, nanoparticle tracking analysis, and other technologies. The laser diffraction segment accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019, driven by the growing initiatives to create awareness about laser diffraction, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharma and biotech sectors, and rising food safety concerns.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Particle Size Analysis Market"

77 - Tables

25 - Figures

156 - Pages



Dynamic imaging to dominate the imaging market during the forecast period

Based on type, the imaging market is segmented into two major types-dynamic imaging and static imaging. Factors such as high-quality/resolution images, better image recognition, user-friendliness, individual sample measurement, and high-speed analysis are driving the growth of the dynamic imaging segment.

Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period, by technology

The Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period by technology. The significant growth of this segment is attributed to advanced applications of these particle size analyzers and growing research activities in the field of nanotechnology. NTA is mainly used in biopharma and biotech applications. Increasing R&D activities in the biopharmaceutical industry are expected to propel the growth of this segment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=74084833



The North American region accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019.

The particle size analysis industry is segmented into five regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The North American region accounted for the largest share of the particle size analysis market in 2019. Presence of a large customer base in the region. relatively low energy prices in the US market as compared to other competitive nations such as the UK and Japan are encouraging the growth of end-use markets (such as mining, minerals, chemicals, petroleum) in the US. Moreover, significant funding for nanotechnology development and strict industrial regulations for particle size analysis for pharmaceutical drugs and food products with respect to drug development and quality control are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The major players operating in the particle size analysis market are Malvern Panalytical (UK), HORIBA (Japan), Beckman Coulter, (UK), MICROTRAC MRB, (US), Izon Science (UK), Micromeritics Instrument Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Sympatec (Germany), Anton Paar (Austria), TSI (US), Bettersize Instruments (China), FRITSCH (Germany), Brookhaven Instruments, (US), LS Instruments AG (Switzerland), and AimSizer (China).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical & Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=74084833

Browse Related Reports:

Nanoparticle Analysis Market by Technology (DLS, NTA, XRD, SMPS, CPC, NSAM), Analysis Type (Size, Zeta Potential, Weight, Flow properties), End-user (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Academic Research Institutions) - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nanoparticle-analysis-market-89508030.html





Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/particle-counter-market-221564539.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/particle-size-analysis-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/particle-size-analysis.asp