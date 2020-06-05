

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined at a softer pace in April amid the Covid-19 outbreak, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The retail sales value fell a seasonally adjusted 10.5 percent month-on-month in April, following a 21.3 percent decline in March.



Sales of non-foods declined 24.0 percent monthly in April and food sales rose 0.6 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales fell 26.3 percent in April, following an 18.9 percent decrease in the previous month.



Online sales grew 27.1 percent year-on-year.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 11.4 percent monthly in April, following a 22.1 percent decrease in the prior month.



On a yearly basis, the retail sales volume decreased 28.1 percent in April, following a 20.0 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

