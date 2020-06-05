Wrap Technologies, Inc. Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholder Details

Meeting and Management Presentation at 10:30 A.M. PT on June 5, 2020

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 5, 2020 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (NASDAQ:WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today a reminder of the details for its virtual-only annual meeting of stockholders (the "Meeting" or "Annual Meeting") to be held this morning, June 5, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. Pacific Time.

Stockholders of record and beneficial holders of common stock as of the close of business on April 9, 2020 (the "Record Date") can attend and participate in listen-only mode by accessing: https://app.livewebinar.com/wrap-technologies, which will go live at least 30 minutes before the Meeting. For admittance to the Annual Meeting virtually, stockholders and guests must log in and register upon accessing the webinar. Stockholders and beneficial holders of common stock as of the Record Date, may submit questions online during the Annual Meeting or during management's presentation immediately following the Annual Meeting. While participants are encouraged to join the webinar to see the full presentation, the Meeting can also be accessed in listen-only mode telephonically by dialing (858) 295-1025 and entering PIN 965441231#.

Wrap encourages stockholders to vote and submit their proxies in advance of the Meeting by methods described in the proxy materials. If stockholders have already voted, no additional action is required.

About Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company's BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar® tether to restrain an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. Developed by award-winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company's Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement to safely and effectively control encounters, especially those involving an individual experiencing a mental crisis. For information on the Company please visit www.wraptechnologies.com. Examples of recent media coverage are available as links under the "Media" tab of the website.

Trademark Information: BolaWrap and Wrap are trademarks of Wrap Technologies, Inc. All other trade names used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective holders.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's overall business, total addressable market and expectations regarding future sales and expenses. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successful implement training programs for the use of its products; the Company's ability to manufacture and produce product for its customers; the Company's ability to develop sales for its new product solution; the acceptance of existing and future products; the availability of funding to continue to finance operations; the complexity, expense and time associated with sales to law enforcement and government entities; the lengthy evaluation and sales cycle for the Company's product solution; product defects; litigation risks from alleged product-related injuries; risks of government regulations; the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics; the ability to obtain export licenses for counties outside of the US; the ability to obtain patents and defend IP against competitors; the impact of competitive products and solutions; and the Company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

