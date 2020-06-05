Hemovent GmbH announced today that a study of its CE-marked MOBYBOX ECMO device has been published in The Annals of Thoracic Surgery (Volume 109, Issue 6, p1684-1691, June 01, 2020). The study concluded that Hemovent's MOBYBOX ECLS device "provides excellent safety and physiologic efficacy in a 7-day (long-term) sheep experiment without visible clotting, hemolysis, or sustained reductions in fibrinogen or platelets."

Safety and Efficacy of a novel pneumatic-driven ECMO device. The Annals of Thoracic Surgery (2020). Karagiannidis, C, Joost T, Strassmann, S, Combes, A, Windisch W, Brodie, D

The study's first author is Christian Karagiannidis, MD, Department of Pneumology and Critical Care Medicine, Cologne-Merheim Hospital, ARDS and ECMO Centre, Witten/Herdecke University Hospital, Cologne, Germany.

Benefits of the MOBYBOX device as reported in the published study: (1) No clots after 7 days as a result of the innovative washout-optimized design, with the device demonstrating the same performance as on day one; (2) the device produced no discernable hemolysis and (3) consumed an undetectable number of thrombocytes.

"MOBYBOX is the first ECLS system that works without an additional power supply and is designed to catapult heart- and lung-support clinicians into a new age of ECMO mobility and ease-of-use," said Christof Lenz, a co-founder and CEO of Hemovent. "Equally important, MOBYBOX optimizes washout while minimizing blood trauma in order to maximize performance and patient safety."

"We are very proud of these results, and we will be following-up soon with more good news about MOBYBOX," added Lenz.

The company has been granted CE mark for the MOBYBOX System and is currently preparing a post-market clinical follow-up (PMCF) study.

Hemovent is an emerging medical device company with a proprietary platform technology for heart and lung support.

CAUTION: The Hemovent MOBYBOX System is not approved for distribution or sale outside of the European Union.

Contacts:

Ronald Trahan, APR, Ronald Trahan Associates, +1-508-816-6730, rtrahan@ronaldtrahan.com