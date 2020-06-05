

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A small dip in the number of coronavirus related deaths was reported in the United States as the daily death toll dropped back to below 1000.



With 909 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 108,211.



There is a small increase in the number of new COVID patients from what was reported in the previous day. An additional 21021 new cases took the total number of infections in the country to 1,872,660, with 34 states and jurisdictions reporting more than 10,000 cases.



The number of U.S. states where more than 1000 people died of the virus has risen to 20.



In New York, infections are slowing. The death toll reached 30,174, and infection cases crossed 375,000 as per Johns Hopkins University's 8:00 a.m. ET update Friday. When adjusted for population, that translates to roughly 1,928 known cases and 155 deaths for every 100,000 residents.



Other worst affected states include New Jersey (11970 deaths, 162530 infections), (Michigan (5595 deaths, 58241 infections), Massachusetts (7201 deaths, 102063 infections), Louisiana (2883 deaths, 41562 infections), Illinois (5736 deaths, 124759 infections), Pennsylvania (5832 deaths, 78335 infections), California (4444 deaths, 122168 infections), Connecticut (4007 deaths, 43239 infections), Texas (1776 deaths, 70555 infections), Georgia (2149 deaths, 49859 infections), Virginia (1445 deaths, 47856 infections), Maryland (2668 deaths, 55858 infections), Florida (2607 deaths, 60183 infections), Indiana (2231 deaths, 36096 infections), Ohio (2340 deaths, 37282 infections), Colorado (1512 deaths, 27346 infections), Minnesota (1126 deaths, 26273 infections), and Washington (1138 deaths, 22729 infections).



The worldwide Covid-19 death toll is now above 391,000, and confirmed cases crossed 6.65 million.



Meanwhile, The Lancet has retracted a controversial study that concluded hydroxychloroquine was ineffective for Covid-19 patients, and increases risk of death, over questions about its data.



