Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 4 June 2020 was 234.72p (ex income) 236.16p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

05 June 2020