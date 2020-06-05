Nasdaq Riga decided on June 5, 2020 to immediately remove observation status for AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN LV0000100501) shares. The circumstances that were the reason for the observation status applied to the company on May 6, 2020 have ceased to exist. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.