The analyst is carrying out weekly consumer surveys in 11 countries between 25th March and 31st May 2020, to track consumer sentiment and shopping behavior during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The sample size is 500 respondents per country, per week.

The four countries in scope for Europe are Germany, Italy, Sweden, and the UK. Questions are consistent every week, and cover consumer opinions about COVID-19, buying behavior and product choices and impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak on consumers' lifestyle and activities. This report summarizes the key findings from responses in week 7.

Key Highlights

Italy and Spain are among a number of European countries that are further easing their lockdown restrictions from Monday (May 18). Most businesses in Italy, including bars and hairdressers, will be free to reopen after more than two months of nationwide lockdown measures. Spain is set to relax its restrictions in most of the country, with groups of up to 10 people free to meet. The measures follow consistent drops in the number of daily recorded deaths. On Sunday (May 17), Italy recorded the fewest daily deaths since it entered lockdown in March.

46% UK consumers stated that they completely stopped' socializing with friends and family at home. This is due to the UK government introducing regulations and guidelines stating that visiting friends and family is not allowed in order to curb the spread of the virus.

It is clear to see that Germans have a strong preference for their own and European products. 57% percent of Germans state that Europe (including Germany) is completely trustworthy'. This is promising for tourism related companies in Germany that usually benefit from mainly domestic tourism flows.

COVID-19 Impact on Consumer Behavior Europe Week 7

Concern regarding COVID-19 in Europe is starting to swiftly reduce

Although concern may be lessening, Europeans are still uncertain about the future

Social media usage is up and is still providing a great platform for marketing

Pent-up demand for VFR tourism across Europe will have been created due to lockdowns

