Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Der goldene Meilenstein mit frappanten Auswirkungen für die Zukunft!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0RDRL ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 Ticker-Symbol: 21T 
Frankfurt
05.06.20
08:05 Uhr
7,095 Euro
-0,055
-0,77 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0408,12015:42
PR Newswire
05.06.2020 | 15:34
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BODYCOTE PLC - Dividend Waiver

BODYCOTE PLC - Dividend Waiver

PR Newswire

London, June 5

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")

5 June 2020

Dividend Waiver

Following the passing of Resolution 17 at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2020, and as described in detail in the explanatory notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting published on 23 April 2020, the Company confirms that it has entered into:

  • a deed of release in favour of the Company's shareholders; and

  • a deed of release in favour of past and present Directors of the Company (being related parties of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and which deed constitutes a smaller related party transaction under LR.11.1.10R of the Listing Rules).

Enquiries

U. Ball, Group Company Secretary, T: 01625 505300

BODYCOTE-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.