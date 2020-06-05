BODYCOTE PLC - Dividend Waiver

BODYCOTE PLC (the "Company")



5 June 2020





Dividend Waiver

Following the passing of Resolution 17 at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2020, and as described in detail in the explanatory notes to the Notice of Annual General Meeting published on 23 April 2020, the Company confirms that it has entered into:

a deed of release in favour of the Company's shareholders; and

a deed of release in favour of past and present Directors of the Company (being related parties of the Company for the purposes of the Listing Rules and which deed constitutes a smaller related party transaction under LR.11.1.10R of the Listing Rules).

Enquiries

U. Ball, Group Company Secretary, T: 01625 505300